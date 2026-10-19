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Home > Entertainment News > Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26

Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26

The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan’s petition challenging a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, following his alleged involvement in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 16:03 IST

The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan’s petition challenging a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, following his alleged involvement in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court scheduled the hearing for October 26 after the actor’s legal team sought urgent intervention, citing the short deadline to leave the country. 

Why Has Imran Khan Been Asked To Leave India?

Imran Khan, whose official name is Imran Khan Pal, is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. The Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, issued the notice on October 14, directing him to leave India on or before October 28.

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The notice followed an incident on October 10, when the actor was briefly detained by Mumbai Police in connection with a protest at August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The matter escalated after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police over Khan’s alleged participation in the protest. The complaint was subsequently forwarded to the FRRO.

What Has Imran Khan Said In His Plea?

In his petition, Khan has challenged the notice as arbitrary, unreasonable and contrary to the principles of natural justice. He has argued that the authorities directed him to leave India without giving him a prior hearing or adequately explaining the grounds for the decision.

His legal team has sought the cancellation of the notice, an interim stay on its implementation and protection against coercive action, including deportation, while the petition is pending.

Khan has also maintained that he was not associated with the organisers of the protest. His counsel told the court that he had no criminal antecedents and argued that he was detained before he could reach the protest venue. 

Bombay High Court Seeks Maharashtra Government’s Response

During the proceedings on October 19, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna agreed to hear the petition on October 26. The court also directed Khan to implead the Maharashtra government as a respondent in the matter.

The Union government’s counsel sought time to respond, stating that the petition had been received only shortly before the hearing. Khan’s lawyers had requested an earlier date, pointing out that the notice requires him to leave India by October 28.

Separately, the FRRO has issued a show-cause notice asking why Khan’s OCI registration should not be cancelled. His challenge to the leave-India notice is now before the High Court, which is yet to rule on the matter. 

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Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26
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Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26

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