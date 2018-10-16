Bombay Times Fashion Week: Popular TV actor Krystle D' Souza recently walked the Bombay Times Fashion Week and needless to say, she made our heads turn with her caramel coloured embellished gown. she walked the ramp with utmost grace and attitude. Undoubtedly, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her outfit.

Krystle D Souza’s latest Instagram photos: Popular TV actor Krystle D’ Souza’s Instagram photographs have hardly failed to impress her followers. Be it her de-glam look or glamorous appearances, she has always maintained her score on fashion board. Recently, she walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week and left the audience in awe of her beauty. She has even shared a photograph on Instagram in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. In a beautiful poetic caption, she wrote that despite of her rise and fall, her mirror had always been with her as a friend.

She wore a designer Shazia Naik’s caramel coloured embellished gown. the outfit was inspired by the Celestial Angels. She prefers to keep her layered hair open. Her dewy makeup and kohled eyes made her to look beautiful as ever. Undoubtedly, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her outfit. Soon after the post, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments for her photograph. Needless to say, she has again left all her fans awestruck of her beautiful attire which she carried with utmost attitude and grace.

There are several other photographs of Krystle which are absolutely a treat to every fans’eyes. Check out her more photos from the fashion week where she nailed the fashion game.

[Video] @krystledsouza walks the ramp for Shazzle by Shazia Naik at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Link : https://t.co/ZcG47llrX0 pic.twitter.com/kCMf3GOmnV — KrystleDsouzaHearts ♥️ (@krystlehearts_) October 15, 2018

Krystle is quite active on social media. Every now and then, she updates her fans with her latest posts. We have compiled her several photos of a trendy Krystle.

At the fashion week, on being asked about the on-going Me too campaign, she said that she thinks that it was high time for women to stand up for themselves. She also stated that every case should be meticulously investigated. Concluding her statement, at the end, she said that she is in all support of the whole movement.

