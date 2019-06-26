Casino Royale lead Daniel Craig will star in his final outing as James Bond in the upcoming film Bond 25. A newly released video reveals the first look of Craig in the film. Read the article to know more.

Ever since Casino Royale premiered in 2006 marking actor Daniel Craig’s plunge into the role of the titular character, James Bond, Craig has become synonymous with the franchise. It is unfortunate that the upcoming film Bond 25 will mark the end of the action star’s illustrious run as the character of Bond.

In a newly released 1-minute video by the official James Bond social media accounts, we see the first sneak peek into Craig’s new role in Bond 25. The extremely well put together video showcases all the behind the scenes filming activities that the crew is going through at an exotic location somewhere in Jamaica.

The video gives vibes of the beginning to Casino Royale owing to the Jamaican seaside location. Craig can be seen tracking down bad guys through a bungalow in the jungle. The video also reveals the star driving around in a rugged looking jeep through the streets of Jamaica.

This is the first time a Bond film is helmed by an American director, with Cary Joji Fukunaga taking the wheel for the newest instalment. Fukunaga also made an appearance in the video along with Felix Leiter ( played by Jeffrey Wright) who was last seen in Quantum of Solace. The teaser also revealed brand new character played by Lashana Lynch, best known for her role as Rosalina Capulet in the popular series Still Star-Crossed and for her role in Captain Marvel as Monica Rambeau.

With the production of the film having a rocky start due to the initial director Danny Boyle departing over some screenplay disagreements, filming seems to be finally going smooth with Fukunaga at the helm. Craig also reportedly had a leg injury which caused filming to be put on hold.

The film’s production did not suffer solely due to directorial issues, with rumours about Rami Malik (playing the main antagonist) and Daniel Craig surfacing. The Bohemian Rhapsody star later quashed all rumours by saying that the two could not film together due to Craig’s leg injury.

The film is set to hit theatres in April 2020.

