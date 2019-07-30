Boney Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's dating rumour: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has reacted to his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dating rumour. When asked about the same, he responded that he respects Janhvi and her friendship with Ishaan.

Boney Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s dating rumour: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who made their acting debut in Dhadak, have been grabbing headlines with their dating rumours ever since the film release. Be it their on-screen camaraderie to a rock-solid bond off-screen, they are inseparable and have emerged as one of the most adorable new age on-screen couples of Bollywood. Despite denying speculations around their relationship time and again, they continue to be romantically linked.

Janhvi Kapoor’s father and film producer Boney Kapoor recently broke the silence about the same in an interaction with a news portal. He said that Ishaan and Janhvi worked together in a movie and have become friends. He respects Janhvi and their friendship.

The reports have also been quashed by a source close to the family who said that Ishaan has not visited Janhvi’s house ever since Dhadak’s release. There is nothing beyond friendship between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. With this, speculations were recently rife Janhvi and Ishaan are being considered for the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Dear Comrade. However, Karan Johar rubbished the reports by putting out a tweet stating that no lead actors have been approached for the film yet.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for upcoming films like Kargil Girl co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next film.

