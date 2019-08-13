Boney Kapoor on Sridevi birth anniversary: Film producer Boney Kapoor has penned an emotional note on his wife Sridevi's birth anniversary. Wishing her happy birthday, Boney Kapoor has expressed that he misses her every minute of his life.

Boney Kapoor on Sridevi birth anniversary: It is a tough yet special day for the Kapoor family. As the nation celebrates her birthday anniversary, Boney Kapoor has poured his heart out on Twitter remembering his wife Sridevi. Considered as the first female superstar of Indian Cinema, the national award winning actor carved a space for herself in the hearts of millions of fans across the country with her works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. However, her journey was cut short on February 13, 2018 in Dubai.

On her birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor wished her jaan happy birthday and wrote that he misses her every minute of his life. Asking her to keep on guiding them, he concluded the note by saying that she will remain with them till eternity. Along with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have also penned emotional notes on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is visiting Tirupati temple today, shared an enchanting photo of Sridevi and wished her happy birthday expressing that she loves her. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, wrote on Twitter that it is a bittersweet day as they celebrate her on what could have been her 56th birthday. They feel the sadness of her loss but remembering her smile and the joy she brought into their lives unites them. He concluded the note by saying that they miss her everyday.

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Upon the release of his latest production film Nerkonda Paarvai starring Thala Ajith, Boney Kapoor shared that he has managed to fulfill his wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream and will always cherish it. Sridevi’s last film was Mom, for which she was awarded National Film Award for Best Actress. However, her last on-screen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s Zero.

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

