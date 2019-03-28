Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding rumours are buzzing the Internet for a long time. Recently, Arjun Kapoor's dad and producer Boney Kapoor opened up about these rumours and said that there is no truth in these rumours. Sometime back, reports revealed that Boney Kapoor was not ready to accept Malaika and Arjun's relationship as he shares a good bond with Khans.

Some hours back, rumours about Malaika and Arjun Kapoor getting married created a huge buzz on the Internet. The rumours revealed that the lovebirds will be tying knots in the next month. Not only this, the reports also revealed that the guest list for their wedding is also finalized but nothing was confirmed by the couple. Recently, Arjun Kapoor’s dad and producer Boney Kapoor broke silence and revealed about Malaika and Arjun’s wedding. As per a recent report, Boney Kapoor said that all these rumours are not true. Earlier to this, reports suggested that Arjun Kapoor’s dad Boney did not accept his son’s relationship as he shares a good bond with the Khan’s. In order to convince his dad Arjun Kapoor requested his uncle Anil Kapoor to have a conversation with his father in order to make things easy and official.

Some time back, in an Interview, Chaiyya Chaiyya star revealed that everyone needs a chance to move in his or her life. It is very important for a person to find someone whom one can rely on for the rest of the life. Both the actors are dating each other for a long time and leaves no chance of supporting each other in every thick and thin. A lot of times, both of them are spotted with each other having gala time in parties and dinner dates.

Talking about the rumours, nothing has been confirmed from the couple and no such official announcement is made. If rumours are to be believed, the couple will be tying knots on April 19 in a Christian style. Not only this, both of them have discussed with their team members to keep this as a private affair and requested them all to keep themselves free during these dates in the next month.

Talking about their professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy in the shooting of his next film Panipat. It is a historical drama film which is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and produced by Rohit Shelatkar. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and will hit the screens on December 6, 2019. Arjun’s future projects also include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted.

