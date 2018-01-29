Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has opened up about on-screen comparisons between his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and wife Sridevi. In a recent interview, he made it clear that Jahnvi has her own individuality and is not trying to be like Sridevi. He added that if she has to make a mark in the Bollywood industry then she should be her individual self. Jahnvi's debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 20, 2018.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who is also the daughter of iconic actor Sridevi, is all set to make her big Bollywood entry with Karan Johar’s directorial Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Naturally, the comparisons between the mother-daughter duo started doing the rounds and speculations were drawn on whether Janhvi would be able to recreate the same on-screen charm as her mother or not. Recently, filmmaker Boney Kapoor addressed all the speculations and said Sridevi is an iconic figure and Janhvi is not trying to be like her. He said, “Janhvi has her own individuality. Fortunately, she is not trying to be like her mom. She is trying to be herself, which is good. Sridevi has been an iconic figure so more so being her daughter why should Janhvi ape her.”

“If she has to make a mark she should be her own individual self and do things that create your own identity. She is sensible and intelligent girl. She is hardworking, sincere towards her work and she will create a niche for herself,” he added. Talking about her preparations for her upcoming film, Boney said, “I was in Udaipur for a day and it’s going pretty well. She was filming a song and it looked fantastic. I have also seen the stills and pictures. They look good.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a remake of the super hit Marathi film ‘Sairat’ which follows an intense love story based on caste-class lines. The Rajasthan based film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 20, 2018.

Check out the trailer of the original Marathi film Sairat that inspired Dhadak: