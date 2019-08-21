After makers of the film ignored the legal notice sent to them, producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's husband has issued a restraining order against the producer for using Sridevi's name in the title of the movie. The movie features Priya Prakash Warrier playing the character of Sridevi.

Priya Prakash Warrier’s first Bollywood film Sridevi Bungalow has been making headlines ever since the teaser was released. Sridevi Bungalow got into controversy for showing similar circumstances to late actor Sridevi’s death. The movie has shown her entire life and how she died which grabbed a lot of attention. After watching the teaser, husband of late actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor sent a legal to the filmmakers for using Sridevi’s name in the title of the film.

As per reports, producer Boney Kapoor has issued a restraining order against the makers of the film. Earlier, after watching the teaser he was disgusted by all who are associated with the film and sent a legal notice to the producer which was ignored. However, recently Boney has taken strict action for using Sridevi’s name. According to him, Producers can make anything they like but they can’t use his wife’s name.

In a recent interview, Priya said, she has nothing to do with the film’s title and she focused on doing her job. None of them wanted to hurt anybody’s sentiments. She doesn’t want any kind of negativity affect her as its just the starting of her career. Priya is a big fan of late Sridevi and respects her a lot. Controversies keep happening and makers of the film had no intention to hurt anybody’s personal feelings.

Have a look at the teaser:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App