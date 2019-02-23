Veteran actress and Padmashree honoured Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan as Sridevi, left everyone whammy after she passed away. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, famous filmmaker in remembrance of her late wife set to auction her Kota sari online for charity. The bid began at Rs 40,000 and has embarked on Rs 1,25,000 until now. The whole amount of this auction will go to Concern India Foundation, which programmes to aim benefit for women, children, the differently-abled, the underprivileged and the elderly and those who work in the field of education.

Boney Kapoor to auction Sridevi’s sari: Veteran actress and Padmashree honoured Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan aka Sridevi, left everyone whammy after she passed away last year on February 24. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, filmmaker and producer, in remembrance of her is set to auction her Kota sari online for charity. The bid began at Rs 40,000 and has embarked on Rs 1,25,000 as of this article.

About the sari, the official website reads, Sridevi’s style has been remarkable in the film industry with the passing time. But, the sari yardage has been a persistent reminder of her roots. Being born in a South-Indian family, the actress has worn saris as a brooch of her identity and has always infused a sense of creative aura been pleated.

Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi's handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. https://t.co/WMI13FGsQy pic.twitter.com/WbLrOHEeT8 — Parisera.com (@parisera) February 20, 2019

The whole amount of this auction will go to Concern India Foundation, an NGO that aims to benefit women, children, differently-abled, underprivileged and elderly and those who work in the field of education.

Srivedi was a fashion icon in the whole film industry, the way she uses to carry her sari was remarkable. The luxurious sari collection which once caught every eye now been displayed to be commercialized.

Post the death of Sridevi due to accidental drowning, husband Bonney never missed any opportunity to paise his beloved wife, her memories would always be embedded into his heart and as a social cause, he is now ready to vend some of the selected saris of his wife.

