As the country tries to overcome the loss of losing legendary actor Sridevi, Bollywood producer and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor is reportedly planning to make a documentary on her life. Helmed by Shekhar Kapur, the documentary will be kind of a one-stop visual legacy on her life and cinema with rare footage and voices of everyone who mattered in her life.

As time passes, the Kapoor family along with fans and the film fraternity are trying to overcome the loss of legendary actor Sridevi. With a vast legacy of work of art, sparking smile and a glorious persona, Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi made a deep impact on each and everyone who was fortunate enough to witness her work of art. To capture the essence of Sridevi’s on-screen presence and magnificent life journey in camera, her husband and film producer Boney Kapoor is likely to make a documentary with the help of his close friend Shekhar Kapur, who will reportedly helm the film.

A close source to Asian Age revealed, “It will be a kind of one-stop visual legacy on her life and cinema, with the rarest of rare footage and voices of everyone who mattered in her life.” The source further added, “Boney is very disturbed by what he considers untruths that are being spread about his wife’s death. As far as he’s concerned, they had a perfect marriage. He spends a lot of time now reliving their golden moments together.”

In the official statement issued by Boney Kapoor after Sridevi’s demise, he said, “To the world, she was their Chandni… the actor par excellence… their Sridevi… but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls, my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything… their life. She was the axis around which our family ran.” The legendary actress left for the heavenly abode suddenly on February 24 in Dubai a few days after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

