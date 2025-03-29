Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says 'He Loves It' | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, who first made headlines with her claim of sleeping with 1,000 men in a day, has opened up about her father's reaction to her career as an adult content creator. According to Bonnie, while her father does not watch her OnlyFans videos, he actively follows her other content on social media, especially TikTok.

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue, who first made headlines with her claim of sleeping with 1,000 men in a day, has opened up about her father’s reaction to her career as an adult content creator. According to Bonnie, while her father does not watch her OnlyFans videos, he actively follows her other content on social media, especially TikTok.

During an interview on the Dream On podcast with Lottie Moss, Bonnie shared that her father has been nothing but supportive of her choices. Lottie Moss teased the interview snippet on social media, captioning it, “What does @bonnie_blue_xox’s dad think about her job?”

 

When Moss directly asked her, “What does your dad say about it?” Bonnie responded with confidence, saying, “Honestly, he loves it. Like obviously, he doesn’t sit and watch the videos, but all my social media… My TikToks, he will have a look at and he’s just proud seeing how happy I am. How much I have been able to support the family, and it has really changed my life and my family’s life.”

A Lighthearted Moment with Her Father

Bonnie also recalled a humorous moment involving her father. She shared an incident where she was testing stamps that read “I slept with Bonnie Blue” and “I want to sleep with Bonnie Blue.” Playfully, she stamped them on her father’s arm. Later, the “poor man” unknowingly went to a bar with the marks still on his skin, much to her amusement.

Social Media Reacts to Bonnie’s Claims

While Bonnie’s revelations about her father’s support amused some people, they outraged others. Many social media users found it difficult to believe that any father would genuinely be okay with such a career choice.

One user commented, “That’s what her dad tells her. Poor man’s heart is breaking.” Another person expressed skepticism, writing, “As a dad – there’s not a single chance in the world he ‘loves it’.”

Others were more critical of Bonnie’s father, with one individual bluntly stating, “Failed as a father.” Another wrote, “WHAT THE F!???? No, Bonnie, it’s not normal. Please, babe, see a therapist before it’s too late. Makes me sad.”

Throwback Interview Resurfaces

Though Bonnie Blue and Lottie Moss had their conversation last year, a throwback clip of their interview has recently resurfaced, once again sparking discussions and debates across social media. The reactions remain as divided as ever, with some standing by Bonnie’s right to make her own choices and others criticizing the situation.

Regardless of the controversy, Bonnie Blue continues to stay firm in her stance that her work has not only changed her life but also brought financial stability to her family.

