'Boom, Boom, Bumrah': Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Arrives with Wife Sanjana Ganesan at Ambani Wedding, Paparazzi Cheer

A delightful moment captured at the Ambani wedding has set social media abuzz, featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple arrives hand in hand at the venue amidst cheers from paparazzi chanting “Boom, Boom, Bumrah.” Jasprit Bumrah, clad in a maroon attire, and Sanjana Ganesan, stunning in a yellow lehenga, respond with gracious smiles, adding a touch of warmth to the star-studded event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their appearance at the Ambani wedding garnered attention not only for their stylish attire but also for their endearing interaction with the photographers.

The Instagram video captures the couple posing for pictures, further showcasing their elegance and happiness on this special occasion. Alongside the footage of Bumrah and Ganesan, the post features glimpses of other notable personalities from the cricket and film industries arriving at the venue to partake in the wedding festivities.

During the sangeet ceremony on July 5, as part of Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations, the Ambani family paid a heartfelt tribute to the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team. Nita Ambani, amidst thunderous applause from the audience comprising the Ambani family, friends, and esteemed guests, invited cricketers such as Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya onto the stage. She expressed personal pride in the team’s achievement, especially as three of the winning players are also part of her IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians.

Mukesh Ambani took the stage to congratulate the cricketers for bringing glory to India, reminiscing about the nation’s last World Cup victory in 2011. The celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s union commenced with their wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. The festivities continue today, July 13, with the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony hosted by the Ambani family. Tomorrow, July 14, will mark the Mangal Utsav, a grand reception anticipated to be a culmination of joy and grandeur.

MUST READ: How Much Is Mukesh Ambani Spending On Anant Ambani’s Wedding? Asia’s Richest Man Has Splurged Merely 0.5% Of His 12,280 Crore Net Worth