Booo-Sabki Phategi trailer release date: Ekta Kapoor's upcoming horror-comedy web-series titled Booo-Sabki Phategi starring Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat is one of the most awaited web-series which will stream on ALTBalaji.

Indian television’s daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor is coming back with yet another interesting web-series on her digital platform ALTBalaji titled Booo-Sabki Phategi. The horror-comedy will also mark the digital debut of Ekta Kapoor’s brother Tusshar Kapoor and Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat who will be starring in a web-series for the first time.

Booo-Sabki Phategi will also star Krishna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, Shefali Zariwala, Sakshi Pradhan, Shweta Gulati and Anil Charanjeett in supporting roles. Mallika Sherawat will play a girl named Haseena in the web-series and it will also be her comeback in the entertainment industry after a long time.

Film producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday shared a new poster of the web-series and also announced that the trailer of Booo-Sabki Phategi will be released on June 17 this year.

The story revolves around a few friends who plan to trip to an isolated resort and chaos is created when supernatural activities start to happen in the resort and the friends are scared to death when they see a spirit (played by Mallika Sherawat).

There will be also a manager in the resort who is blind and many interesting characters and storyline which make this web-series a must watch! Booo-Sabki Phategi has been directed by Farhad Samji, who has written Bollywood comedy blockbusters such as Housefull and Golmaal.

Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in a special dance number titled Aankh Marey in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is known for movies like Golmaal, Golmaal Again, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, Mastizaade, Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Wadala, The Dirty Picture, Shootout at Lokhandwala, among many others.

