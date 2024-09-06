‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh Joins The Cast Of Sunny Deol’s Film

In an exciting development for fans of patriotic cinema, actor Sunny Deol has officially welcomed singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh into the cast of the highly anticipated war film 'Border 2'.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram on Friday to unveil an introductory video featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

The clip, enhanced with the iconic song “Sandese Aate Hai” by Sonu Nigam, includes a voiceover by Dosanjh: “Is desh ki taraf uthne wali har nazar jhukh jati hai khauf se, in sarhado par jab guru ke baaz paera dete hain”.

In a related development, actor Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film by Sunny Deol.

This move follows the celebration of the 27th anniversary of the original ‘Border’ when the makers revealed their plans for a sequel.

Sunny Deol’s announcement video for ‘Border 2’ highlights the film’s nostalgic connection to its predecessor.

Deol stated, “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai” (Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming).

The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh.

‘Border 2’ is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

‘Border’, released in 1997, remains a significant film in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. Its musical score, featuring the hit song “Sandese Aate Hai,” continues to resonate with audiences.

In addition to ‘Border 2’, Sunny Deol is also gearing up for his next project, ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan, features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, and is anticipated for release on Republic Day next year.

(With inputs from ANI)