Border song Gharwa Bhail Ba Kargil: As Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma-starrer Border continue to garner praises from the audience, the songs of the film are also taking social media by storm. On October 13, Saturday, Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma, who is known for her sensational dance moves and sensuous persona, took to her official Instagram account to make an annoucement that will left her fans elated.

Sharing the poster from the film, Shubhi revealed that the song Gharwa Bhail Ba Kargil has crossed 6 million views in just 15 days. In the video, the ever-so-beautiful Shubhi can be seen stealing hearts as with her dance moves. Donning a yellow and pink saree, she looks as graceful as ever as she impresses the audience with her stellar beauty and praise-worthy expressions.

Check out Shubhi Sharma-starrer song Gharwa Bhail Ba Kargil from the film Kargil here:

Sung by Kalpna, Indu Sonali and Rajnish Mishra, the song has been made under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Speaking about the film, Border has managed to win hearts with its patriotic fervour. Starring one of the biggest stars of Bhojpuri cinema like Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Vikrant Singh and many more, Border has emerged as one of the blockbusters of the year.

Along with being a sensation in Bhojpuri film industry, Shubhi Sharma rules over hearts on social media and takes it by storm everytime she shares a photo. Her charming and sensational photos are enough to make the audience weak in their knees.

Check out Shubhi Sharma's sensational photos here:

