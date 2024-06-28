BOSS MOVES! Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Actor To Bag BIG Roles In Four Cinematic Universes

If any actor wishes to learn how to make the right moves at the right time, they can probably learn a lesson or two from Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone. The A-lister with her latest role in Kalki 2898 AD has made a new record-probably a first ever.

Kalki 2898 AD has got the thumbs from the audience and the critics. The fans loved how Deepika in the sci-fi epic got an author-backed role. With her latest role being praised, Deepika has become the first Indian actor to be a part of four major cinematic universes.

Deepika Padukone Part Of The Big Four

Deepika Padukone, who is currently expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, seems to have become an unstoppable force. She was seen in Pathaan last year and also starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter this year- which by the way had the biggest opening day of 2024.

Now, we are all aware of Deepika’s upcoming projects which also include Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. With Kalki 2898 AD gearing up for a sequel, Deepika is now part of four major cinematic universes of Indian cinema i.e Spy Universe by YRF, Cop Universe by Rohit Shetty, Astra Verse by Ayan Mukerji, and Kalki Cinematic Universe by Nag Ashwin.

Deepika Padukone is an old favourite of the Yash Raj camp.

Speaking of her popular and author-backed roles, one cannot forget how Deepika Padukone was on a roll when she starred in Piku, Cocktail , Tamasha, and Chennai Express. Deepika is taking her time to bag roles and it is only working in her favour.

Deepika Padukone’s Role In Kalki 2898 AD

In Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone portrays the role of SUM-80, who also goes by the name of Sumathi. She is a pregnant lab subject and the prophesied mother of Kalki. The movie, which is hugely inspired by Hindu mythology is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

The movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2989 AD also has multiple cameo appearances by big stars such as Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Malvika Nair, S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Krishnakumar, K. V. Anudeep, Faria Abdullah, and Srinivas Avasarala.

