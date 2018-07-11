In an exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Mithila Palkar was quoted saying, "Karwaan has been a wonderful experience because they are both fabulous, very gifted and effortless. There's just so much to learn from the two of them. I have been fortunate enough to have gotten an opportunity to work with two of the best artists we have in our country."

She is an actress who is making her Bollywood debut with none other than Irrfan Khan and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan in director Akarsh Khurana’s ‘Karwaan’. But Mithila Palkar is a name everyone knows by now thanks to her success in the world of web series. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, she talks about straddling both the worlds, her Hindi film debut and more.

NewsX: From the internet to mainstream cinema – how has this transition been?

Mithila Palkar: It has been interesting and fun. The transition has been quite exciting and highly unexpected (Laughs). This is the reason, I don’t believe in planning things because of the lovely surprises life has to offer. I knew I wanted to do Bollywood at some point of time. I just wasn’t sure how I was going to take the route and I am glad it opened up for me. To sum it up, it’s been an overwhelming journey.

NewsX: Why did you choose to do ‘Karwaan’?

Mithila Palkar: I was quite allured by the script of the film and the people associated with it. I knew I was going to have fun with the role that I was offered in the film. It is the kind of role and character that I have never played before. It also gave me an opportunity to break away from what people have seen me act like the usually bubbly and girl-next-door, which was quite enticing for me.

NewsX: You have two stellar actors in the film as co-stars – Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan.

Mithila Palkar: It has been a fantastic and enriching process. This film has been a wonderful experience because they are both fabulous, very gifted and effortless. There’s just so much to learn from the two of them. I have been fortunate enough to have gotten an opportunity to work with two of the best artists we have in our country.

NewsX: What did you learn from the two of them?

Mithila Palkar: I learnt how to be present in a scene from Irrfan sir which is a very important lesson for an actor and I really respect Dulquer’s humility a lot.

NewsX: What do you think the audience should look forward to from ‘Karwaan’?

Mithila Palkar: Our performances. I am sure the audience will like it.

NewsX: As people know now, Irrfan is unwell and under treatment. How did you feel when you got to know the news?

Mithila Palkar: Of course, it’s hard. It’s hard on all of us, It’s hard on the industry. It was disheartening when I got to know about it. All my hopes, love and prayers are with him and I wish to see him fit and fine soon.

NewsX: You are still doing web series. Do you think they are the future?

Mithila Palkar: Internet is the future. Since I started working on the internet, the concept of web series has grown out of control. I think it’s growing and it’s only going to grow bigger. I want to be a part of everything and I will be a part of the internet as well.

NewsX: How has your journey been in the field of acting so far?

Mithila Palkar: It’s been quite a fun journey and an unexpected one. At some point, I knew I wanted to do films but the internet happened by chance. Even when I started working on the internet, no one knew that it could become a legit medium of internet. It’s been very interesting and I look forward to more.

NewsX: What next for you?

Mithila Palkar: Awaiting the releases of ‘Girl in the City 3’, ‘Little Things 2’ and ‘Karwaan’.

