Bottle Cap challenge: The latest trend of opening bottle cap by a kick has gone viral. From Akshay Kumar to Tiger Shroff to Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sushmita Sen and now Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee all have put up videos of the Bottlecap challenge.

Bottle Cap challenge: After Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Dinesh Lal Yadav too joined the bandwagon and showed his moves in the Bottle cap challenge. But why should boys have all the fun, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee, earlier today, took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen performing the viral challenge during her gym session.

In the video, she can be seen taking the challenge and completing it like a pro. Dressed in a black tank top, leggings and gloves. Sharing the video she captioned it as go hard or go home, challenge accepted and further on challenged her industry peers.

Posted a day back, the video has crossed 21k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are appreciating her fit and lean body. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took up the challenge after being inspired by Akshay Kumar. In the video, he can be seen nailing the challenge in all black tracksuit.

Check out her video here:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja which will release on July 12m2019. Currently, she is basking in the success of her movie Chor Police which has been released in Mumbai and Gujrat. Apart from her gym selfies and videos, her Instagram handle is full of tik tok videos and her hot photoshoots.

