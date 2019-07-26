Battle of big stars on Christmas 2020: Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is all set to face a clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film Lal Singh Chadha and Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's untitled film on Christmas 2020.

In all there are only 52 Fridays in a year and a huge number of Hindi film releases in these Fridays, so clashes are bound to happen without any doubt. Every big banner wants to book Fridays on big days especially holidays. Following the same, a big battle between the big stars is bound to happen on Christmas 2020 with three films and four superstars.

Some hours back, Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji announced about their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey which will go on floors next year. In the first poster, Akshay Kumar can be seen dressed in a black lugi and is looking intense in a rowdy look. The film is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s film Lal Singh Chaddha will also release on the same date. The film is the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and reportedly Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is supposed to share the screens with the talented actor. Along with these big releases, another film that has booked the same window is Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn’s untitled film. Reports reveal that the film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and is all set to face a major clash on Christmas 2020 weekend. Moreover, the film will also feature Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Nushrat Barucha.

Talking about the other film releases of 2020 it follows Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s film Chhapaak, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Baaghi 3, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s film Chehre, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s film Malang, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and many more.

