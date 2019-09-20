Box Office Collection Day 1: Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas hit the theatres today on September 20 and movies have not been able to earn decent business at the box office as the morning occupancy rate remains only 5-10 percent.

Box Office Collection Day 1: Three distinct Bollywood films Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with different genres were released today on September 20 and it seems they were not able to collect good business on their opening day. The initial box office collections are out and all the three films have kick-started on a dull note as the occupancy of the morning shows remains only 5-10 per cent. However, it will be interesting to see the total box office collection on day 1 by the evening.

Talking about the films, the political drama, Prassthanam features Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey and others. Directed by Deva Katta, it is the remake of Telugu film of the same name. The audience has given positive reviews and the movie bagged 3 out of 5 stars from film critics.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor hit the theatres today and the movie has got mixed reviews from fans. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the romantic drama is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. The romantic comedy has got 2.5 stars out of 5 and Dulquer is being appreciated for his performance more than Sonam.

Moving on to the third release, directed by Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas had to face tough competition from Sonam and Sanjay’s film. The film marks Karan and Sahher’s debut in Indian cinema. The romantic drama managed to earn an average of 1.5 stars out of 5 and has received mixed reviews from fans.

It should be noted that the box office collection of all the three films have affected each other and on the other hand previous releases, Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore are given a tough competition as well. Perhaps, it will be interesting tom see how much the movies earn by the end of the week.

