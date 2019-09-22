Box Office Collection Day 2: The new Bollywood releases Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor, and Prassthanam have failed to perform at the box office and Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is ahead of The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam collecting Rs 2.60 crore in two days.

Box Office Collection Day 2: Three distinct Bollywood movies Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam with different genres were released on Friday on September 20. As per reports, the movies have failed to perform at the box office and Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is ahead of The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam with a collection of Rs Rs 2.60 crore in two days.

Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas earned Rs 1.10 crore on its first day and showed a marginal growth on its second day by earning Rs 1.50 crore which makes to Rs 2.60 crore in total. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic drama featuring newcomers Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, the film garnered mixed reviews from fans and film critics.

Another film which was released on the same day was Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s starrer The Zoya Factor. The romantic comedy film was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. The movie failed to perform well despite so many promotions and managed to collect only Rs 75 lakhs on the first day and Rs 85 lakhs on Saturday. The total collection of the film stands around Rs 1.60 crore. The light genre film got mixed reviews from fans and Dulquer was appreciated for his performance.

Talking about the third release, Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal among others collected Rs 75 lakh on its first day and around Rs 1 crore on its second day which makes the total to Rs 1.75 lakh. The movies have got tough competition from previously released film Dream Girl and Chhichhore. The Ayushmann starrer has collected Rs 77.50 crore in two weeks and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has crossed Rs 110 crore. It will be interesting to see how much the movie collect by the end of the weekend.

