Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Stree starring Fanney Khan actor Rajkummar Rao. The Bollywood diva in an interview was noted saying that she thinks the audience is smart enough to choose the photo. The 31-year-old actress will be seen sharing the film with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Stree star Shraddha Kapoor was noted saying that a good story attracts the audience more than the star. In an interview, Shraddha told IANS that she doesn’t think people go to the theatre only to watch a star rather they watch a story. People choose a film smartly with its trailer and there are various avenues of entertainment. Audiences go for good content. Talking about her upcoming horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik, the actress was noted saying that she thinks every movie is risky for an artist in some or the other way because the audience is changing rapidly. She thinks it is difficult to predict what the audience wants to see on screen.

The star further added by saying that she is more focused on giving her best while making a film. The result and the box office collection of a film is not in our hands. The star enjoys the process of making a film. The 31-year-old Bollywood diva knows what goes down, surely goes up because what goes up, someday goes down. It is the law of nature and no one can change that. The Baaghi star concluded by saying that she did not get success overnight so she has seen both the sides blockbuster and flop very closely. She feels, she is lucky that a mass audience loved her and accepted her.

The gorgeous lady made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti. Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R Madhavan starrer triller film was directed by Leena Yadav. Apart from that Kapoor has starred in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Haider, A Flying Jatt, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu. She will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shree Narayan Singh directorial love saga will hit the theatres on September 21, this year.

