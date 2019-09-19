Box Office Prediction: Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas are all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow on September 20, 2019. The movies belong to different genres and it will be interesting to see their box office collection.

Box Office Prediction: Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam expected to earn up to Rs 10 crore, The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas expected to collect Rs 5 crore on their opening day

Three distinct films with different genres are releasing this Friday on September 20 including Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. All the latest three films are going to face tough competition with each other and with other Bollywood films as well which were released earlier in the month Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore. It is expected that all the three films will collect up to Rs 10 crore on its opening day and it will be interesting to see which movie will have it’s game strong at the ticket window with a massive opening.

Talking about the films, directed by Deva Katta, Prassthanam is the remake of Telugu film released in 2010. The political action drama features Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey among others. In the film, Sanjay will be seen playing the role of a politician named Baldev Pratap Singh and Ali Fazal will be seen playing the role of his son. The plot of the story revolves around Sanjay who tries to fix things happening in his family.

Now, The Zoya Factor stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the main lead. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the romantic drama is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name published in 2008. The story revolves around Sonam Kapoor who plays the character of Zoya Solanki and her father considers her as a lucky charm to Indian Cricket Team as India won the World Cup when she was born. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as her love interest.

Another big release of tomorrow is Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The romantic drama features Sunny’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead role. The movie marks the debut of both the lead actors in Indian Cinema. Fans have given a thumbs up to the trailer and are looking forward to watching the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App