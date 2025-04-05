Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

While the Malayalam film industry has long been praised for its storytelling and performances, it has rarely competed in terms of massive box office numbers.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action-thriller L2 Empuraan is rewriting history at the box office. Released in theatres on March 27, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer has crossed ₹241.65 crore globally in just 9 days, according to data from Sacnilk. With this, it has beaten the lifetime worldwide collection of Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 (₹238 crore), a major milestone for the Malayalam film industry.

L2 Empuraan 9 Days Box Office Collection

In India, L2 Empuraan has earned ₹91.15 crore (net) and ₹106.65 crore (gross), while its overseas collection has been a massive ₹135 crore. This brings the total global collection to ₹241.65 crore. The film has also overtaken the lifetime collection of Manjummel Boys (₹240 crore), becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Additionally, L2 Empuraan is now the first Malayalam film to register a ₹100 crore worldwide share—a landmark achievement for the industry known more for content-driven cinema than commercial blockbusters.

Is This a Big Deal for Malayalam Cinema?

While the Malayalam film industry has long been praised for its storytelling and performances, it has rarely competed in terms of massive box office numbers. Only recently did films like 2018 (₹180 crore) and Manjummel Boys (₹240 crore) change that narrative. With L2 Empuraan surpassing both within just 9 days, it signals a new era for Malayalam cinema in the global market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, compared to Telugu and Kannada industries where films like Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2 have crossed ₹1000 crore the Malayalam industry still has ground to cover. Tamil cinema’s highest-grosser, 2.0, stands at ₹723.30 crore.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan continues the saga of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam (played by Mohanlal). The story follows him as he takes a break from his global syndicate when his brother Jathin Ramdas clashes with a radical extremist named Baldev. With the help of his sister Priyadarshini and loyal aide Zayed Masood, Stephen attempts to protect Kerala from a larger threat.

The film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, and has been praised for its gripping narrative, high-octane action, and stunning visuals.

ALSO READ: Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage