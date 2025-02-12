Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
we-woman
‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Producer Sahu Garipati echoed Sen's sentiments, adding that the team had no prior knowledge of Prudhvi's comments and requesting that the film not be judged based on the incident.

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Prudhvi


The upcoming film Laila, starring Vishwak Sen, is facing significant backlash just days before its release.

The controversy began following a political comment made by veteran actor Prudhvi during a recent pre-release event. Here’s a breakdown of the situation and why the film is being targeted for boycott.

The Controversial Comment by Prudhvi

During the pre-release event of Laila, Prudhvi, who plays the character Mekala Satti in the film, made a comment about the climax of the movie. He referred to “11 goats” in a scene, which was interpreted as an indirect reference to the seat count of the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This remark triggered strong reactions from the supporters of the YSR Congress Party, who took to social media to express their disappointment. As a result, calls to boycott the film started trending, especially on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Social Media Backlash and Boycott Campaign

The controversial statement caused a stir, with many arguing that such comments, especially at public events, were inappropriate. Some individuals demanded an apology from the actor for his remarks. This led to the #BoycottLailaMovie campaign gaining momentum, with over 25,000 posts urging people to stay away from the film.

In response to the growing backlash, the makers of Laila distanced themselves from Prudhvi’s comments. Vishwak Sen, the lead actor of the film, clarified that the team was unaware of the remark made during the event. He explained that he was outside the venue welcoming Chiranjeevi, the chief guest, when the comment was made.

Sen further emphasized that the actors should not be blamed for someone else’s actions. “We actors have become soft targets,” he said, urging fans to support the film, which had been the result of hard work by the team. He also expressed his frustration over the situation, stating that the controversy was completely unexpected.

Producer Sahu Garipati echoed Sen’s sentiments, adding that the team had no prior knowledge of Prudhvi’s comments and requesting that the film not be judged based on the incident.

Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila is set to release on February 14. The team is hoping that audiences will focus on the film’s quality rather than the controversy surrounding it.

