Tanishq Ad Controversy, Tanishq Ad Love Jihad: A popular jewellery brand ad showing an inter-faith marriage didn’t go down well with certain sections of people. Severe backlash and boycott forced Tanishq, the renowned jewellery franchise of Titans Group to reportedly pulled off its ad video for its Ekatvam jewellery line. Several including Bollywood celebrities and politician along with netizens are clearly divided over the controversy. It sparked quite a stir went Tanishq’s 45-second ad on air showed a Muslim family celebrating baby shower in a traditional way for their pregnant daughter-in-law who belonged to a different community.

Actor Kangana Ranaut vehemently supported the boycott claiming it is promoting not only ‘love jihad’ but also sexism. In the past, Kangana has never shied away from calling herself a proud Hindu nationalist and this time the Queen actor said the ad was wrong at many levels and felt that the daughter in law was shown as a meek and timid girl at the mercy of her in-laws. The actor said that Tanishq reduced the woman to just a set of ovaries and hence the ad’s execution promote sexism along with love jihad.

While actor Richa Chadha along with other voices in the industry shared her support for the ad condemning the boycott. The Gangs of Wasseypur fame actor felt it was a beautiful ad. The voice used in the advert was of actor Divya Dutta who post the boycott said she had loved the ad. Dutta further added it was sad that the company had to take it off air.

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Clearly, everyone on the Internet is divided over their opinions on this ad. Earlier Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that ‘Hindutva bigots’ were showcasing unity by boycotting such beautiful ad. Tharoor further wrote that Hindu-Muslim ‘ekatvam’ (unity) is too offensive for them. The brand seems to have set the controversy fueling with many calling for its boycott and demanding an apology for the same. The jewellery brand is known and often praised for its ads celebrating strong, independent and fearless women. But this one seems like taking a different, unexpected turn.