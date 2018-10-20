BP Badhal Ba: Bhojpuri on-screen couple Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are making heads turn with their steamy chemistry in song BP Badhal Ba from the film Balam Ji Love You. Featuring the duo romancing each other once again on the silver screen, the video has garnered more than 2 million views.

Bhojpuri’s hit on-screen couple Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are back to charm the audience with their sizzling chemistry in their latest song titled BP Badhal Ba from the film Balam Ji Love You. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Hunny B and penned by Azad Singh, BP Badhal Ba is a treat for their fans as the video features the duo romancing each other once again on the big screen and needless to say they look uber-hot together.

Donning a red gown styled with statement earrings, Kajal is oozing oomph in bold red lips and curly hair while Khesari is looking dapper as always in a bright blue kurta styled with a yellow half jacket and multi-coloured stole. As the duo flaunt their dance moves, the chemistry between them is making the fans go gaga over them and is definitely soaring temperatures.

Check out Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s song BP Badhal Ba from the film Balam Ji Love You:

All due to their steamy hot romance, the song has already garnered more than 2 million views and the count seems unstoppable. In the comment section, their fans and followers cannot stop raving about the mesmerising duo.

Before this, Khesari Lal Yadav has turned heads with his dance number Dhoka Deti Hai opposite the very beautiful and sizzling Akshara Singh. Released about a week ago, this song has also crossed 6 million views on YouTube. In the video, the duo can be seen flaunting their sensuous and sultry dance moves that have taken social media by storm.

Helmed by Premanshu Singh and bankrolled by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta, the film stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Shubhi Sharma, Akshara Singh, Ashok Samarth, Smrity Sinha and many more in prominent roles. The film released on October 17 in Mumbai.

