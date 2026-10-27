B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

Television producer-director Brijendra Pal Singh, widely recognized as B.P. Singh, breathed his last on Tuesday, October 27, at the age of 77 due to a cardiac arrest. Director Ashoke Pandit has revealed the sad news and paid tribute to the man behind the well-known television series, CID and Aahat.

As per Pandit, Singh fell prey to a heart attack in the early morning. Talking to News9 Digital, the filmmaker revealed that he rushed Singh to the hospital in Mumbai; however, the veteran had already passed away.

The demise of Singh has brought many tributes from fellow filmmakers and professionals from the television industry who recognize his contribution towards crime and thriller series in India. The series, CID, made him a household name through television, whereas Aahat made him a master of horror.

What Was B.P. Singh’s Cause Of Death?

B.P. Singh’s reported cause of death was a massive heart attack, according to Ashoke Pandit, who confirmed the news on October 27. Pandit also shared a tribute remembering Singh as an accomplished producer-director and a close friend.

The filmmaker recalled their association through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), where Singh had served as president. He praised Singh’s work on CID and Aahat, saying his contribution to television would continue to inspire future generations.

Pandit’s account provides the publicly reported explanation for Singh’s death. No additional medical details establishing an underlying condition or other contributing cause were available in the reports reviewed for this story.

Was B.P. Singh Unwell Before His Death?

Actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Inspector Daya in CID, said Singh had not been keeping well for some time. Speaking to HT City, Shetty also remembered the filmmaker as someone deeply committed to his work.

Shetty described Singh as exceptionally dedicated to content creation and praised his technical ability behind the camera. His remarks offered a glimpse into the filmmaker’s professional life and the importance he placed on his work. However, reports that Singh had been unwell do not establish whether any particular pre-existing health condition contributed to the heart attack. The publicly reported cause remains the massive heart attack confirmed by Pandit.

Who Was B.P. Singh, The Creator Of CID And Aahat?

Among the personalities responsible for the success of crime and thriller programmes on Indian television is B.P. Singh. His most famous programme, CID, started being aired in 1998, and it is regarded as one of the most identifiable crime investigation shows in the nation. The plot revolved around a team of detectives solving difficult cases, and some of the popular characters in it included ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Abhijeet and Inspector Daya. Singh is known for his involvement in the programme as both the creator and the producer and director of it. In addition, he features in it as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

Apart from the CID, Singh is also known for having been involved in the popular horror anthology show, Aahat. This further helped in cementing his name in crime and horror television shows. In addition to his involvement in these television shows, B.P. Singh made his mark in television formats.

When Will B.P. Singh’s Last Rites Take Place?

According to Ashoke Pandit’s announcement, Singh’s last rites are scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, with further details expected to be shared by the family.

As colleagues and viewers mourn his death, Singh leaves behind a body of work closely associated with some of Indian television’s most recognisable crime and horror shows. His legacy remains tied to CID and Aahat, programmes that introduced generations of audiences to his distinctive approach to suspense and storytelling.

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