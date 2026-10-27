LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

Veteran television producer-director B.P. Singh, best known for creating CID and Aahat, died at 77 after suffering a massive heart attack, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed.

B.P Singh (Image: X)
B.P Singh (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 18:43 IST

Television producer-director Brijendra Pal Singh, widely recognized as B.P. Singh, breathed his last on Tuesday, October 27, at the age of 77 due to a cardiac arrest. Director Ashoke Pandit has revealed the sad news and paid tribute to the man behind the well-known television series, CID and Aahat.

As per Pandit, Singh fell prey to a heart attack in the early morning. Talking to News9 Digital, the filmmaker revealed that he rushed Singh to the hospital in Mumbai; however, the veteran had already passed away.

You Might Be Interested In

The demise of Singh has brought many tributes from fellow filmmakers and professionals from the television industry who recognize his contribution towards crime and thriller series in India. The series, CID, made him a household name through television, whereas Aahat made him a master of horror.

What Was B.P. Singh’s Cause Of Death?

B.P. Singh’s reported cause of death was a massive heart attack, according to Ashoke Pandit, who confirmed the news on October 27. Pandit also shared a tribute remembering Singh as an accomplished producer-director and a close friend.

The filmmaker recalled their association through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), where Singh had served as president. He praised Singh’s work on CID and Aahat, saying his contribution to television would continue to inspire future generations.

Pandit’s account provides the publicly reported explanation for Singh’s death. No additional medical details establishing an underlying condition or other contributing cause were available in the reports reviewed for this story.

Was B.P. Singh Unwell Before His Death?

Actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Inspector Daya in CID, said Singh had not been keeping well for some time. Speaking to HT City, Shetty also remembered the filmmaker as someone deeply committed to his work.

Shetty described Singh as exceptionally dedicated to content creation and praised his technical ability behind the camera. His remarks offered a glimpse into the filmmaker’s professional life and the importance he placed on his work. However, reports that Singh had been unwell do not establish whether any particular pre-existing health condition contributed to the heart attack. The publicly reported cause remains the massive heart attack confirmed by Pandit. 

Who Was B.P. Singh, The Creator Of CID And Aahat?

Among the personalities responsible for the success of crime and thriller programmes on Indian television is B.P. Singh. His most famous programme, CID, started being aired in 1998, and it is regarded as one of the most identifiable crime investigation shows in the nation. The plot revolved around a team of detectives solving difficult cases, and some of the popular characters in it included ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Abhijeet and Inspector Daya. Singh is known for his involvement in the programme as both the creator and the producer and director of it. In addition, he features in it as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

Apart from the CID, Singh is also known for having been involved in the popular horror anthology show, Aahat. This further helped in cementing his name in crime and horror television shows. In addition to his involvement in these television shows, B.P. Singh made his mark in television formats.

When Will B.P. Singh’s Last Rites Take Place?

According to Ashoke Pandit’s announcement, Singh’s last rites are scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, with further details expected to be shared by the family. 

As colleagues and viewers mourn his death, Singh leaves behind a body of work closely associated with some of Indian television’s most recognisable crime and horror shows. His legacy remains tied to CID and Aahat, programmes that introduced generations of audiences to his distinctive approach to suspense and storytelling.

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ Fauzi Teaser Row: Why Did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Object To The Hitler Scene?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?
Tags: Aahatashoke-panditCIDentertainment newsIndian televisiontelevision news

RELATED News

‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark

Imran Khan Gets Relief In ‘Leave India’ Notice Case As Govt Assures Bombay HC He Won’t Be Asked To Leave On October 28

CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’

A Dead Student, Her Twin And A Deadly Contest: Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year Gets A Dark Twist

Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed

LATEST NEWS

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match in India

XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts KRONOS 2026, Exploring ‘Who Will Build the Company of Tomorrow?’

Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside

Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’

Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli! Creates History With 11th T20 Century Against New Zealand

WATCH VIDEO: Oops, For Once Glenn Phillips Misjudges Abhishek Sharma’s Catch on Boundary, Then Redeems With Simple Catch on Next Ball | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

AVP Infracon reports ~25% H1 FY27 revenue growth, recovers ~80% of FY26 receivables; targets Rs 600 crore FY27 revenue

‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?
B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?
B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?
B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?
B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

QUICK LINKS