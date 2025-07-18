Brace Yourself: Divita Juneja Is All Set To Arrive In Bollywood With Heer Express

Bollywood is poised to welcome an upcoming star — Divita Juneja.

In an industry that often faces tough questions on “Nepotism”, the arrival of Divita Juneja is like a breath of fresh air and a perfect example of “Talent Meets Opportunity.”

Divita is playing the lead role in the movie Heer Express, whose trailer was launched on July 15, 2025.

The young actress seems to be hitting all the right notes in her debut film, scheduled for release on August 8, 2025.

Heer Express: An Engrossing Tale Of Desi Girl Chasing Her Cooking Aspirations In London

She is playing the character of a girl named Heer, a Punjab-based aspiring chef who lands in the UK to fulfill her dreams.

Her captivating appearance and effortless grace with solid dialogue delivery make you sit and notice her character.

Another promising newcomer, Prit Kamani, is opposite Divita Juneja and plays the role of her love interest.

The movie is directed by Umesh Shukla, the man behind the 2012 hit movie OMG (Oh My God!), involving Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Divita shared the trailer of her movie on Instagram with the caption: “Heer and her team welcome you aboard Heer Express. The trailer is now live. Hop on. Lijiye Chatpate Emotions Ka Swaad, Parivar Ke Saath! This #SaafSuthariParivarikFilm – #HeerExpress releasing in cinemas on 8th August.”

The movie is co-produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Sanjay Grover, Mohit Chhabra, and Sampada Wagh.

The star cast of the movie features the amazing combination of experienced actors like Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover with fresh faces like Divita Juneja and Prit Kamani.

Mix it up with a catchy story and brilliant acting, audiences are in for a “paisa-vasool” movie.

So don’t wait and book your tickets now for the movie.

Divita Juneja: Much More Than Just Another Pretty Face

Born On 9 January 2003 in Chandigarh to Sara and Sanjeev Juneja, Divita has demonstrated her all-round skills and talent across diverse fields, from academics to arts.

Her father, Mr. Sanjeev Juneja, named her Divita, which means “the first ray of the sun.”

She scored a hopping 98.2 percent in her 12th grade and topped her class.

Besides this, she is a classical dancer with training in Kathak and a well-rounded theater artist.

Another trait of Divita’s personality is her involvement in charity and social cause through her NGO — the IKJ Care Foundation.

The NGO supports the cause of underprivileged women.

Notably, she is the highest tax payer for her age group in the northern India — all when she is just in the final year of her graduation.

Her Top Choices

While her favorite actor and actress are Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, she is a fan of Arijit Singh and Vishal Mishra.

She is most likely to recommend that you watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as these are her favorite movies.

A fan of Mexican delicacies, she also loves to read The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy.

Divita is also fascinated by the TV series Money Heist, and likes to play Badminton to keep herself fit and active.

Her favorite tourist destinations are the exotic locations of Dubai and the Maldives.

