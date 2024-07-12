Brad Pitt Has A Change Of Heart As He Is 'Sorry For Everything That Went Down' With Angelina Jolie And Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage, once a celebrated Hollywood romance, has devolved into a contentious series of legal battles and family discord. Now, according to latest scoop, an insider has spilled the beans on how the Hollywood A-lister biggest concern is s the risk of his children with Jolie alienating from him.

This has apparently cast a “dark cloud” over Pitt’s life. The source as per, InTouch Weekly, claimed that the actor is “willing” to reach a truce with Jolie in hopes of rebuilding his relationship with his children.

“He’s Sorry For Everything”

A little birdie spilled the beans on Brad Pitt’s change in behaviour. “He’s sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn’t a model husband or dad during the time they were together,” said the source.

For the unversed, Pitt and Jolie have six children, three adopted and three biological. The ongoing legal disputes and family tensions have significantly impacted Pitt, who is now reportedly worried about being estranged from his kids.

Brad Pitt Worried About Kids Dropping His Surname

According to ¡Hola!, three of their children have already dropped his surname, and Pitt fears the others might do the same. Additionally, their daughter Shiloh recently filed a legal request to remove ‘Pitt’ from her name.

An insider remarked, “Pitt can quiet Jolie with his lawyers, but he cannot silence his own children.” The source added that Pitt considers this his worst “nightmare” and the “ultimate humiliation.”

“They’ve stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line, it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story,” said the insider adding, “There’s nothing to stop them from doing it. And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”

Brad Pitt Willing To Surrender

An In Touch Weekly report revealed that the Bullet Train star is considering “surrender” after years of bitter court battles with Jolie. Despite numerous attempts, their divorce settlement remains unsettled. Shedding light on the same, a source shared, “He’s willing to throw his hands up and surrender.”

People magazine reported that Pitt and Jolie are still working through the final terms of their divorce, even eight years after their separation. Both are said to be “slowly approaching” a resolution. In 2017, during the divorce proceedings, Pitt told GQ that he and Jolie had reached a point where they could “work together to sort this out.”

