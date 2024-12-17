Following the separation, Pitt worked to address his issues by attending therapy, quitting drinking, and trying to make amends with his children.

Years after their high-profile split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain locked in a contentious custody battle as both attempt to gain the upper hand.

The couple’s marriage fell apart in 2016 following a heated, alcohol-fueled argument on a private plane. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce soon after, accusing Pitt of abusive behavior—allegations he has consistently denied.

The incident marked the beginning of a protracted legal and emotional battle over custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt’s Strained Relationship With His Children

According to sources, Pitt’s relationship with his children has been fractured since the split. “It’s been a very hard road, but Brad is not giving up on his fight – he wants to save his family,” an insider shared.

As the holiday season approaches, Pitt reportedly hopes for reconciliation. “He’s praying for a Christmas miracle,” the source added, noting that the actor continues to reach out to his children to express his love.

Pitt’s Efforts to Repair the Damage

Following the separation, Pitt worked to address his issues by attending therapy, quitting drinking, and trying to make amends with his children. Despite his efforts, his relationship with most of them remains distant.

For years, Pitt’s visitations were monitored, and the family participated in group counseling, which sources described as feeling “forced and clinical.”

In 2021, Pitt achieved a major victory when a private trial granted him joint custody. However, this decision was later overturned after Jolie succeeded in having the judge disqualified on what Pitt’s team called a “technical procedural issue.” The ruling left Pitt feeling defeated but determined to continue the fight.

The source revealed that Pitt is deeply concerned about the lasting impact of the divorce on his family. “His behavior and the divorce caused so much pain for everyone. He’s still working to heal that,” the insider said.

Now, eight years after the split, Pitt remains hopeful but aware that time may be running out to repair his bond with his children.