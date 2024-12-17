Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Following the separation, Pitt worked to address his issues by attending therapy, quitting drinking, and trying to make amends with his children.

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Years after their high-profile split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain locked in a contentious custody battle as both attempt to gain the upper hand.

The couple’s marriage fell apart in 2016 following a heated, alcohol-fueled argument on a private plane. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce soon after, accusing Pitt of abusive behavior—allegations he has consistently denied.

The incident marked the beginning of a protracted legal and emotional battle over custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt’s Strained Relationship With His Children

According to sources, Pitt’s relationship with his children has been fractured since the split. “It’s been a very hard road, but Brad is not giving up on his fight – he wants to save his family,” an insider shared.

As the holiday season approaches, Pitt reportedly hopes for reconciliation. “He’s praying for a Christmas miracle,” the source added, noting that the actor continues to reach out to his children to express his love.

Pitt’s Efforts to Repair the Damage

Following the separation, Pitt worked to address his issues by attending therapy, quitting drinking, and trying to make amends with his children. Despite his efforts, his relationship with most of them remains distant.

For years, Pitt’s visitations were monitored, and the family participated in group counseling, which sources described as feeling “forced and clinical.”

In 2021, Pitt achieved a major victory when a private trial granted him joint custody. However, this decision was later overturned after Jolie succeeded in having the judge disqualified on what Pitt’s team called a “technical procedural issue.” The ruling left Pitt feeling defeated but determined to continue the fight.

The source revealed that Pitt is deeply concerned about the lasting impact of the divorce on his family. “His behavior and the divorce caused so much pain for everyone. He’s still working to heal that,” the insider said.

Now, eight years after the split, Pitt remains hopeful but aware that time may be running out to repair his bond with his children.

ALSO READ: How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Filed under

brad pitt angelina jolie brad pitt news celebrity news hollywood news Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Mayor Eric Adams, “Our Children Are Being Radicalized To Hate America,” Cites CEO Shooter As Evidence

Mayor Eric Adams, “Our Children Are Being Radicalized To Hate America,” Cites CEO Shooter As...

Allu Arjun In Trouble? Cop Writes To Sandhya Theatre To Ban Celebs In Theatre

Allu Arjun In Trouble? Cop Writes To Sandhya Theatre To Ban Celebs In Theatre

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

One Nation One Poll: Where Will NDA Get The Balanced Votes? 2/3rd Majority Race On

One Nation One Poll: Where Will NDA Get The Balanced Votes? 2/3rd Majority Race On

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will...

Entertainment

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox