Brad Pitt’s F1 Finally Hits Digital Platforms, Where To Stream? Here’s The Guide

The hot sensation of 2025, F1, the thrilling blockbuster with Brad Pitt as star, now makes a digital conversion. After devouring nearly $600 million revenues internationally, this exciting sports drama is now yearning to be home-viewed. Here is your complete guide to catching F1: The Movie at its best digitally.

F1 Digital Release Date and Platforms

Brad Pitt’s F1 opened its digital release on August 22, 2025, 56 days after its exclusive theatrical opening on June 27, 2025, as a major blockbuster. Fans can rent or purchase from all major services, starting with Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Vudu, and many others.

Rental rates are between $14.99 and $19.99 with purchase priced between $19.99 and $29.99, depending on a particular platform and place. F1 is the highest-grossing film of all time starring Brad Pitt which easily crossed the $596 million worldwide.

As for people from India, availability would take time, months maybe, but probably in a little while since rentals from Amazon Prime Video and Apple will likely be available.

F1 Streaming Availability: Timeline

F1: The Movie can be streamed through Apple TV+ to its subscribers. Its actual premiere would be during the end of September-even the beginning of October in 2025, about 70 to 100 days after the in-cinema release.

The U.S. audience would enjoy it on Peacock beginning October 10, 2025. Staggered release will help maximize revenue, while also ensuring that fans who missed the IMAX spectacle, filmed with the most advanced cameras for immersive racing experience, can enjoy the thrill at home.

Why should you Watch F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a 1990s F1 wonderkid returning to save the fictional APXGP team alongside rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Co-produced with Lewis Hamilton, the movie also depicts real racing action taken on real weekends during Grand Prix competitions.

Among its best star-studded cast are Javier Bardem and a top-charting soundtrack featuring Ed Sheeran and Tate McRae taking the film to whole another level from what a typical sports drama should be. Whether you’re a motorsport lover or a casual viewers. this movie is action-packed and emotional enough to warrant a watch.

