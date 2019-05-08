Brahmastra actors and lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as per reports will head to Lake Como for a romantic vacation, ahead of Brahmastra's next schedule and later will be roaming around all of Europe and enjoying some time alone.

Lovebirds of the Bollywood industry Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who will be seen for the very first time on the silver screens in Brahmastra, as per reports are off to Lake Como, Italy. Buzz has it that the duo will be seen roaming around Europe and having that perfect romantic getaway with each other. Well, Lake Como is known to everyone, its the place where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made things official in front of their friends and family at a very private gathering. Also, its the same place where Isha Ambani got engaged to longtime beau Anand Piramal.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the duo will be seen playing the role of Shiva and Isha in the fantasy Ayan Mukherji directorial. The movie was earlier slated to release by this year’s end but due to VFX and another editing, the movie has been shifted to spring 2020 release. The movie will also star Ayan Mukherji’s girlfriend Mouni Roy in the pivotal role.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Alia Bhatt revealed that Brahmastra is the perfect film to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She said that she is very glad that they are coming together for the very first time in this type of movie. There was a time where she used to think that when will I get to work with him, what will happen? how will things be and then this happened.

Furthermore, she said that she felt like when she and Ranbir Kapoor come together the experience has to be magical and it can’t get more magical than this. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

