Brahmastra: This won’t be wrong to say that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is leaving no stone unturned for his action fantasy film Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar and also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in leads. The director with his team has been working on the film for two years and it is scheduled to release on December 24, 2020. The shoot of the film has been done in locations like Varanasi, Bulgaria, Mumbai, and London and there is a lot of craze around the film.

Now, when the entire country is under lockdown and the world is at a standstill, Ayan Mukerji is still working on his project and doesn’t want the work to get affected. Reports reveal that the director has sent some portion of the footage to a studio based in London to continue the work on graphics and special effects in the lockdown. Reports also reveal that to avoid the risk of the film leak, he has also made a five-member team who will responsible for the task.

Reports reveal that the director wanted the work of VFX to be done during this period. He also wanted that only a group of experts to work on the film. Reports also reveal that the final two-day schedule was also interrupted due to nationwide lockdown.

Some days back, there were also reports that the cast of Brahmastra will have to suffer from pay cuts due to lockdown. Clarifying the reports, the producer Karan Johar revealed that there is no such decision taken by the team. He also requested the media friends not to assume anything without official confirmation.

