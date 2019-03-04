Brahmastra: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have left for Kumbh Mela to unveil the first look of Brahmastra. Before leaving, the team of Brahmastra shared a warm hug and posed for the paparazzi. Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the film has been announced, it has been creating a stir with behind-the-scenes photos and latest updates. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the team of Brahmastra has planned something special. A small video has been released to reveal that first look or a teaser of the Brahmastra will be unveiled today at Kumbh Mela on 7 pm.

Celebrity couple Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the airport sometime back along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. After sharing a warm hug, the trio posed for the shutterbugs and looked excited for the event. Donning an ethnic attire, Ranbir and Alia looked picture-perfect together. While Ranbir opted for a striped blue kurta, white nehru jacket and faded yellow pants with green boots, Alia looked vibrant in a green floral suit with matching earrings and heels.

Soon after, Alia took to her official Instagram account to share a video on her Instagram story in which she can be hinting at a big surprise tonight. She is joined by Ranbir and Ayan in the video. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Touted as a trilogy, the first instalment of the film will be released on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Along with Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Kalank, Takht, Sadak 2 and Arunima Sinha’s biopic.

