Brahmastra: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Brahmastra and are up for the last schedule of the film in Varanasi. Recently, the first picture from the sets at Ramnagar Fort has gone viral on the Internet. Take a look

Brahmastra: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are among the most talked about couples of the industry who never misses a chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Ranbir and Alia are currently excited for their upcoming film Brahmastra and have kickstarted the last schedule of their film in Varanasi. The pictures of the duo from the sets of the film are currently making rounds on the Internet. Though the picture doesn’t reveal anything about their characters in the film, the duo is posing inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

Reports reveal that the schedule will be 20-day long. The production team of the film reached the city a month prior to the shoot and have made all the arrangements for the actors as well as the film. The sets of the film are currently under necessary preparations in Ramnagar Fort.

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who is much excited about his film and is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the expectations of the fans. The film is a supernatural film which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

In the film, Ranbir plays the role of Shiva who later discovers that he has some supernatural powers, meanwhile, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Isha and Mouni Roy plays the negative lead role in the film. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt is looking alluring dressed in a white kurta and no makeup. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor looks cool in a casual T-shirt and a cap. In the second picture, the actor is posing inside a temple.

The entire cast and crew of the film are putting all their efforts for the film and the director himself conducted the recce for the film and also shared pictures reading on the ghats of river Ganga. The makers launched the logo of the film on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Kumbh Mela Prayagraj.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App