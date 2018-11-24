Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Brahmastra releasing next winter being directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Photos from the sets of the movie have gone viral on Instagram. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Produced by Karan Johar, the film would be released in time for Christmas, 2019.

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will be 2019’s big Christmas release and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai. Recently, some pictures have surfaced on the Internet of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of ‘Brahmastra’. The photos of the actors from the sets of Brahmastra hit fan clubs today morning and went crazy viral. In the pictures curated by fan clubs, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are seen doing a stunt on the terrace of a building in Bulgaria. Alia Bhatt is a social media freak who like to post pictures on Instagram for her fans. Ranbir, who is a social media recluse, often featured in her Instagram post. They wrapped the film’s Bulgaria schedule in September, following which Ranbir flew to the US with his family to be with father Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed disease.

Ranbir and Alia resumed work on Brahmastra last week when they were spotted exiting a dance class together. In another picture, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in the midst of a conversation with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. In these pictures, one can see Alia and Ranbir trying to pull off some stunts on the sets of their upcoming film. Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. The couple is twinning in black outfits and looks all brave in the pictures.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Produced by Karan Johar, the film would be released in time for Christmas, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More