The logo was unveiled in the presence of film lead Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayaan Mukherjee. It was drones that led to the formation of Brahmastra's logo. Some 150 drones were used that took to the sky to make formations such as the Indian flag, followed by the film's title and logo. Since the logo launch was at Prayagraj, a puja could not be avoided, hence the trio shared for the movie's success prior to its release.

The much-awaited first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been unveiled as the upcoming movie had its logo launch in light and sound show on the auspicious occasion of Mahavashivratri at Prayagraj. The logo was unveiled in the presence of film lead Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayaan Mukherjee. It was drones that led to the formation of Brahmastra’s logo. Some 150 drones were used that took to the sky to make formations such as the Indian flag, followed by the film’s title and logo. Since the logo launch was at Prayagraj, a puja could not be avoided, hence the trio prayed for the movie’s success prior to its release.

The trio was spotted together earlier in the day while leaving for Kumbh Mela as they let their fans to speculate on where they were heading. In a video posted on Instagram, Alia Bhatt seemed excited as she talked about the release of Brahmastra logo. The 25-year-old actress says that the entire team was excited for the logo unveiling since it was taking place in Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Sharing snippets of the journey in Prayagraj, Alia shared a picture with her alleged beau and Brahmastra co-star which was captioned, “शिवा और इशा”, Alia and Ranbir’s character names from Brahmastra.

In another picture shared by Bhatt, both Ranbir and Alia can be seen holding each other while simultaneously one can also see the formation of Brahmastra in the sky. Besides Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni and the film is produced by Karan Johar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More