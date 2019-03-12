Brahmastra behind-the-scenes: Helmed by aced director Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is going to be one of the biggest projects of 2019. The multi-starrer has already made everyone super-excited with its official logo and now the makers are doubling it by sharing some behind-the-scenes clips.

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Brahmastra is soon going to hit the silver screens. The team has already started gathering buff for the movie. Director of the film, Ayan Mukherji also made his social media debut when they launched the official logo of the film in Kumbh Mela 2019. Since then, he has been very active on social media and keeps on sharing photos and videos to promote his next.

Teasing the fans again with the behind-the-scenes clips of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji raised the excitement. He took to his official Instagram account to post these photo and videos which showcases the making of the logo music. The video shows Ayan discussing things with music composer Pritam Chakraborty and creating attractive logo music. Ayan Mukherji captioned it saying that music is the most special forces of film-making and there are no words to describe the magical unique journey of collaborating with Pritam. Take a look!

In other posts, Ayan Mukherji gave a backdrop of Ranbir Kapoor’s character and doubled the excitement in fans. The filmmaker shared a few photos of Ranbir Kapoor who plays the role of Shiva. Ayan Mukherji even posted a photo of Ranbir with long hair which was his test look for the film.

