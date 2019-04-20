Brahmastra: One of the most anticipated films of 2019, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. As the fans eagerly wait for the film release on Christmas 2019, character details of Ranbir Kapoor from the film have been revealed.

Ever since the annoucement of Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural trilogy Brahmastra, the excitement among the fans is on an all-time high to know more about the story and its characters. Featuring actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. As filmmaker Ayan Mukerji continues to share interesting details about the film on his Instagram account, character details of Ranbir’s character have been revealed.

A source close to the film unit has revealed to a news portal that Ranbir plays a DJ in Brahmastra who leaves his house against his father’s wishes. He eventually discovers his superpowers in quest of fulfilling his dreams. The latest reports also state that Ranbir possesses the power to release fire from his palms. Not just him, every character in the film possesses some superpower.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji had revealed in a series of posts that Ranbir was the first one to get on-board for Brahmastra. His character’s name was initially Rumi. However, as the filmmaker worked on his story further after being exposed with new inspiration and newer thoughts, they decided to give him a haircut and change his character’s name to Shiva. Alia Bhatt, who is also dating Ranbir, revealed in one of her recent interviews that she pleaded Ayan to cast her opposite Ranbir as she always wanted to work with him.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is slated for a release on Christmas 2020. The logo of the film was launched earlier this year at Kumbh Mela 2019. After the blockbuster success of his last release Sanju, i.e a film based on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. With this, he has also been roped in for a Luv Ranjan film alongside Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More