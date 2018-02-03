If latest speculations and media reports are to be believed, Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having a secret affair. The news of the two dating has taken the internet by storm as Ranbir and Alia have been spending a lot of quality time with each other these days.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and diva Alia Bhatt, who will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, are said to be in a secret relationship, according to latest media reports. The two have been allegedly spending a lot of quality time together even after the shooting is over. While Ranbir was rumoured to be dating Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, it was known to all that Alia Bhatt was dating her Student of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. However, if we go by the speculations, Ranbir and Alia have found love in each other.

Earlier this year Ranbir and Alia were spotted chilling together. Their pictures from their outing made its way on social media thanks to their fan pages. The duo also attended the Padmaavat screening together last week. Not to forget Alia and Ranbir have been spotted together on numerous occasions in recent times. In fact, now latest reports are that that Alia and Ranbir have started meeting secretly at each other places. For the unknown, Ranbir dropped by Alia’s house on Wednesday night at around 11 pm and left only next morning at around 7 am.

It will be for the first time that Ranbir and Alia would be seen sharing the screen space on the silver screen. The Dharma Productions’ film is Ayan’s third project, which comes four years after his successful romantic-comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The young filmmaker said he has all his hopes pinned on Brahmastra, which was announced in 2016. Besides Ranbir and Alia, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in the film and Ayan admitted that the veteran was in his mind since he conceptualised the project years ago.