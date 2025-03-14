Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Ayan Mukerji’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, has passed away at the age of 83. He breathed his last on Friday, March 14, following prolonged age-related health issues.

Ayan Mukerji’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, has passed away at the age of 83. He breathed his last on Friday, March 14, following prolonged age-related health issues. A spokesperson confirmed the heartbreaking news to a leading news portal, stating that the actor had been unwell for the past few months.

Deb Mukherjee’s final rites will take place at 4 PM today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, are expected to pay their respects.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also likely to attend the funeral, given Ranbir’s close friendship with Ayan Mukerji and their collaborations in multiple films.

Deb Mukherjee’s Legacy in Indian Cinema

Deb Mukherjee carved a remarkable career in Bollywood, featuring in several notable films over the decades. His filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, and Gudgudee.

With his strong screen presence and compelling performances, Mukherjee left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. His contribution to the industry spanned multiple genres, earning him recognition as a talented and versatile actor.

Ayan Mukerji’s Current Endeavors

Meanwhile, his son, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is immersed in shooting War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Following the film’s completion, Ayan is set to begin pre-production for Brahmastra 2, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2022 hit.

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed the development, stating that Ayan has been nurturing this project as a dream for a long time.

“Brahmastra 2 is definitely happening. Ayan is currently focused on War 2, but once that wraps up, he will shift his attention to Brahmastra 2. Some exciting announcements will be made soon,” Ranbir Kapoor shared.

Interestingly, Ayan has often expressed his deep fondness for Holi, making it bittersweet that he lost his father on this very festival. As the industry mourns Deb Mukherjee’s passing, his legacy in Bollywood remains etched in cinematic history.

ALSO READ: How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months