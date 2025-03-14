Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Ayan Mukerji’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, has passed away at the age of 83. He breathed his last on Friday, March 14, following prolonged age-related health issues.

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji's Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee passes away At 83


Ayan Mukerji’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, has passed away at the age of 83. He breathed his last on Friday, March 14, following prolonged age-related health issues. A spokesperson confirmed the heartbreaking news to a leading news portal, stating that the actor had been unwell for the past few months.

Deb Mukherjee’s final rites will take place at 4 PM today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, are expected to pay their respects.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also likely to attend the funeral, given Ranbir’s close friendship with Ayan Mukerji and their collaborations in multiple films.

Deb Mukherjee’s Legacy in Indian Cinema

Deb Mukherjee carved a remarkable career in Bollywood, featuring in several notable films over the decades. His filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, and Gudgudee.

With his strong screen presence and compelling performances, Mukherjee left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. His contribution to the industry spanned multiple genres, earning him recognition as a talented and versatile actor.

Ayan Mukerji’s Current Endeavors

Meanwhile, his son, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is immersed in shooting War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Following the film’s completion, Ayan is set to begin pre-production for Brahmastra 2, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2022 hit.

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed the development, stating that Ayan has been nurturing this project as a dream for a long time.

“Brahmastra 2 is definitely happening. Ayan is currently focused on War 2, but once that wraps up, he will shift his attention to Brahmastra 2. Some exciting announcements will be made soon,” Ranbir Kapoor shared.

Interestingly, Ayan has often expressed his deep fondness for Holi, making it bittersweet that he lost his father on this very festival. As the industry mourns Deb Mukherjee’s passing, his legacy in Bollywood remains etched in cinematic history.

ALSO READ: How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

 

Filed under

Ayan Mukerji Deb Mukherjee

newsx

India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim
Yamuna River

Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit
newsx

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83
Japan PM

Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay
newsx

Vintage Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes Vs Australia Legends In International Masters League Semifinal: Watch...
newsx

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim

India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim

Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit

Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit

Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay

Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay

Vintage Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes Vs Australia Legends In International Masters League Semifinal: Watch Video

Vintage Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes Vs Australia Legends In International Masters League Semifinal: Watch...

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk

Entertainment

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild Dating Life

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To