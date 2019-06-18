Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most adorable couples of the industry. Recently, the reports revealed that the duo has returned back to Mumbai leaving the Varanasi schedule in the mid. Reports reveal that the director of the film Ayan Mukerji called off the schedule and sent the duo back. Read the entire reason below–

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most talked about couples of the industry. Starting from supporting each other in every thick and thin to giving major couple goals to her fans, both of them seems perfect for each other. Currently, the duo is busy shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. From quite some days, the entire team of Brahmastra was in Varanasi for the shooting purpose. Moreover some days back Nagarjuna Akkineni also joined Ranbir and Alia for the shoot.

As per the recent reports, Alia was supposed to shoot for a song for the next three days. However, due to the extreme heat of summer season, Alia caught some stomach bug but still the actor continued with her shoot. After noticing this, the director of the film Ayan called off her schedule and asked her to take proper rest.

After which Ranbir and Alia returned back to Mumbai where Alia Bhatt will be consulting her doctor for her stomach problem. Reports also revealed that the entire team of Brahmastra will return back to the city in November for shooting the song. Recently, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport where Ranbir was protectively walking behind Alia.

Brahmastra is among the highly anticipated films of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the duo will be sharing the screens for the first time. The planned trilogy also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

