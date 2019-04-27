Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently announced that his film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan will hit the silver screens next year. Earlier the film was supposed to release in December 2019 but will now release in summer 2020 due to some technical aspects.

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Brahmastra featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is not clashing with Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3 any more. The Director of the film Ayan Mukerji has recently announced that the film will now release next year rather than in December 2019 with Dabangg 3. In the long quote, Ayan stated that some technical aspects have caused an unavoidable delay in the film. The filmmaker revealed that the VFX team need some more time to get the effects right in the film. The film will now release in Summer 2020. Moreover, the shoot of the film will end in October, after which the film will enter its post-production stage which will take a little extra time as the entire film is based on VFX.

The film will mark the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is a planned trilogy written and helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. Moreover, the film also features Dimple Kapadia, Vishal Karwal, Divyendu Sharma and Akkineni Nagarjuna in supporting roles.

While announcing about the delay, the director also revealed that he has been planning for the project since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and he with his entire team is much excited for the film. Recently, Dharma also announced about the delay in the release of the much-awaited film Good News starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was supposed to release on September 6, 2019, will now release on December 27, 2019, which is on Salman Khan’s birthday.

Talking about Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, the hardworking actor has a list of films in her kitty this year. After Brahmstra, the actor will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Salman Khan in 2020 and will also appear in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

