Brahmastra logo: The team Brahmastra has set the internet on fire by releasing its extra-ordinary logo. After the larger than life show of its logo at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj sky, the makers have now released it on social media too. As promised before, Alia Bhatt took her official Instagram account to post the introductory video of the logo and fans can’t get enough of her.

With the deep and powerful voice of Amitabh Bachchan along with the soothe of Ranbir Kapoor’s voice, the logo video has doubled the anticipation in fans for the movie. Alia Bhatt also captioned it explaining Saare Astro ka devta – #Brahmastra. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor asking Amitabh Bachchan about the Astra, on which, Amitabh Bachchan explains the meaning of Brahmastra.

Here’s the captivating logo of the upcoming multistarrer Brahmastra!

In a very short span of release, the logo has managed to garner a huge number of likes, views, comments, and shares. Fans were eager to see this official logo and the excitement can be seen on social media. On a special note, helmer of the film, Ayan Mukherji joined Instagram a few days ago and after his debut, he also shared a few glimpses from the film that witnesses Ranbir and Alia in a romantic moment.

