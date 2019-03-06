Brahmastra logo: Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra is one of the much-anticipated films that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Recently, the logo-promo of the film was released and it has created a lot of buzz on the social media platforms. Here is a list of reactions of the fans:

It seems that fans can’t keep calm after watching the much-awaited film Brahmastra’s logo. The logo-promo has just released and the fans are bombarding social media especially Twitter with their reactions. Outstanding, OMG, Blockbuster hit are some kind of reactions that the promo is receiving. The most attractive part about the promo is Bollywood Badshah Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful voice which is drawing the attention. Without any visuals of the actors, the promo has introduced with the lead character of the film. The movie is set to release this Christmas 2019. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni will also feature in the film. It seems like the filmmakers along with the actors are much excited about the film are trying to launch every segment related to the film with a lot of creativity.

Recently, the actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor launched the logo of their film at the Kumbh Mela 2019 in a very interesting way with the director Ayan Mukerji. Talking about the characters, Ranbir will portray the role of a man, Shiva, who is a pack of superpowers. Meanwhile, the leading lady Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Isha. The reports also reveal that Brahmastra is the first project of the director with Alia Bhatt and both of them are very much excited about the film.Talking about the reactions, fans are calling it a mix of chills and goosebumps.Not only this, fans are praising each and every segment of the trailer, especially the powerful voice of Big B. Here is the list of the reactions that fans have given to the logo-promo:

A weapon so ancient, so powerful can only stay undiscovered for so long. Saare astro ka devta – #Brahmastra. Presenting the official movie logo. Releasing this Christmas. #BrahmāstraLogohttps://t.co/DfpPr35wCu — RAM CHARAN™ 🥛 (@RamCharan4Life) March 6, 2019

#AyanMukerji bring it on man.u r going for another heights loved the logo of #Brahmāstra mainly bgm. Amitabh-ranbir😎😎😎😎 #Brahmastralogo — powerstarpawankalyan (@kalyanji_surya) March 6, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan ki Awaaz hi kaafi hai ❤️

This movie may begin a new era of trilogies in Indian films.

Gonna be magnificent 🔥#Brahmastra #BrahmāstraLogo https://t.co/w3iujeOIPb — Atharva Dange (@DangeAtharva) March 6, 2019

