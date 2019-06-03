Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Currently, both the lead stars are busy shooting for the film in Varanasi. Both the actors were recently snapped shooting on boats. Have a look at the viral pictures:

Brahmastra: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the most talked about couples of the industry who leaves no chance of buzzing the social media with their pictures. Currently, both of them are in Varanasi shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The film is a first planned trilogy which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Recently, pictures of the actors from the sets of the film have gone viral.

In the pictures, both the actors can be seen shooting on boats which are fully decorated with lights and colourful flags. In the pictures, Ranbir is looking cool dressed in an olive green t-shirt and jeans meanwhile, Alia is looking alluring dressed in a casual white t-shirt with jeans. In order to add more to her looks, the actor has opted for a red shrug as well.

Talking about the sets, it seems that director of the film Ayan Mukerji has really worked hard and has prepared beautiful sets in Varanasi. It is expected that apart from the story, the film can also be a visual treat to the fans.

Reports reveal that it will be a 20-day schedule which will take place in Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi. Brahmastra is the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. In the film Ranbir will appear in Shiva’s role meanwhile, Alia will be essaying Isha. Moreover, the film also features Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Talking about the logistics, reports reveal that the film will be made on the budget of Rs 150 crore. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on December 2020 but due to some reasons, the director postponed the release to next year.

Alia Bhatt has a list of films in her kitty this year. Apart from Brahmastra, the actor will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht and will share the screens with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Moreover, the hardworking actor will also appear in S. S Rajamouli’s film RRR.

