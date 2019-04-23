2019 is going to be very exciting for Bollywood freaks as many large scale movie is going to release this year. From Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise bringing another installment to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's very first collaboration Brahmastra, there are many plots coming your way. These two were going to have a clash on the box-office but now it seems, Brahmastra team might avoid it.

2019’s most anticipated movies Brahmastra and Dabangg 3 have been topping the headlines for their potential box-office clash. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie Brahmastra which would also mark the first collaboration of Ranbir and Alia on screen has been creating quite a buzz. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is collecting a lot of buffs as fans are eagerly waiting for another dose of the cop drama. Brahmastra has been scheduled to release in a Christmas weekend and that is when Salman Khan releases his December film. That sounds like a box-office clash, isn’t it?

Well, now the rumors that have been doing rounds on the internet state that Ranbir and Alia’s love drama might stretch its release a bit more. Reports say that the movie might undergo the process of re-shoots and also the post-production works are still on. The kind of big-budgeted film it is with the enormous work of VFX and post-production, the time span is quite valid. In order to furnish the movie, even more, the makers might shift the date of release also.

While talking to a source, a reputed portal quoted that there are many practical reasons for Brahmastra not releasing in December 2019. As the shooting is not over yet and might get stretched to the month of October, it would taken longer for the post production work. After October 2019, the sci-fi thriller would start its editing and that would definitely consume time as it has heavy VFX work. Concluding, he said that every movie that has heavy-duty visual effects and content keeps a safe buffer period looking at the amount of work needed.

The makers released the official logo of Brahmastra last month and left fans awestruck. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of its official teaser and trailer. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, the movie has been shot partially in Bulgaria.

Salman Khan is caught up with his upcoming project currently, Dabangg 3 and shooting is going on in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

