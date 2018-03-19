Small screen diva Mouni Roy, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The diva took to Instagram account to share an adorable picture with the filmmaker and called him her 'Boy Best-friend'. Brahmastra will also be starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan along with Mouni Roy.

Meet the new best friends in the B-town- Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy. The reigning queen of the small screen Mouni, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing her cute chemistry with the filmmaker, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a photo with her ‘Boy Boy-friend’ Ayan, in which the duo can be seen sweetly embracing each other.

“#मेरा Howard Roark + Lazlo Strange + Young Dumbledore #BestBoy-Friend,” the diva captioned. Earlier this week, Mouni had also shared a photo with Brahmastra’s leading lady Alia and wished her a happy birthday on the photo-sharing platform. While wishing Alia, Mouni wrote, “Happy happiest to the girl who glows all the time @aliaabhatt. Wishing you beautiful beaches, ocean breezes and wishes upon stars … may your 25th year take you to greater heights and get you everything you love and more. Wishing you all the birthday brights. See you on set in sometime ☺”

According to the latest buzz, Mouni will be essaying the role of a villain in the first part of the film. A source close to a leading daily revealed, “Alia will obviously play the damsel in distress, who is Ranbir’s love interest in the trilogy. But Mouni will play a villain in the first part. Her character will have shades of grey.” On her Bollywood debut in Gold, Mouni had earlier said, “For the longest time, I didn’t know if I would be doing it or not. Two months after the audition, I got a text from the casting representative saying I was shortlisted. Eventually, it worked out and I was very happy. I am a person of disbelief.”

