Brahmastra: Television fame Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with her role in iconic show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has now become a Bollywood buff too. After her debut movie Gold, the diva bagged another role and is going to star in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. In a recent interview, the lady shared her experience of working with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and one and only BigB.

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy is one of the shining stars of television industry who stepped into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and since then, she has never looked back. Now the diva is going to appear in another Bollywood movie. The multistarrer big project Brahmastra will also star Mouni Roy in a supporting role. Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious project will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.

Television’s glam doll is on the top of the world to have bagged a role with Amitabh Bachchan in a movie. She expressed her excitement in a recent interview with a popular daily saying that she can now die happily after working with Amitabh ji. She said that she felt like a puppy on sets who did not know what to say or what to do. Mouni Roy’s fangirl moment can be well understood by fans and it is good to see her rising high on success meters.

Mouni Roy also expressed her excitement for sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and said some sweetest things in that regard. Mouni Roy was quoted saying that Ranbir and Alia are darlings. Even after being such big stars, they are very genuine and humble. Sharing her experience, she said that when she came on the sets, she was quite nervous but her director Ayan Mukherji made all of them very comfortable.

Take a look at the latest logo video of Brahmastra released by the makers!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More